The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search a 29-year-old man who is wanted on warrants related to weapons offences.

According to CPS officials, Dustin Watetch is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants and is prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.

The wanted 29-year-old is described as:

An Aboriginal male

Approximately 180 cm ( 5’11”) tall

Weighing roughly 84 kg (185 lbs)

Having slicked back hair and a small goatee

Having a tattoo of the word ‘Boy’ with a crown on his forearm

Having a tattoo of ‘MDJ’ between his thumb and index finger on his right hand

Having the date ’08-27-11’ tattooed on his right wrist

Police suspect Watetech is driving a red 2006 Dodge Caravan minivan with Saskatachewan plate 622KBY.

The Calgary Police Service has not disclosed the specifics of Watetech's case but officials say there is an urgent need to locate the wanted man.

Anyone who encounters Watatech or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234