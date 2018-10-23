CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary Police Service issues urgent plea regarding man wanted on weapons charges
Dustin Watetech is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants related to weapons offences (Calgary Police Service)
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 5:44PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search a 29-year-old man who is wanted on warrants related to weapons offences.
According to CPS officials, Dustin Watetch is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants and is prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.
The wanted 29-year-old is described as:
- An Aboriginal male
- Approximately 180 cm ( 5’11”) tall
- Weighing roughly 84 kg (185 lbs)
- Having slicked back hair and a small goatee
- Having a tattoo of the word ‘Boy’ with a crown on his forearm
- Having a tattoo of ‘MDJ’ between his thumb and index finger on his right hand
- Having the date ’08-27-11’ tattooed on his right wrist
Police suspect Watetech is driving a red 2006 Dodge Caravan minivan with Saskatachewan plate 622KBY.
The Calgary Police Service has not disclosed the specifics of Watetech's case but officials say there is an urgent need to locate the wanted man.
Anyone who encounters Watatech or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234