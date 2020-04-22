CALGARY -- A local interpretive centre that provides information on safety and crime prevention has altered its approach during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and moved its offerings online.

The YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, which supports families, students and educators in the Calgary area, is now sharing at-home forensic science experiments and artifacts from its police museum collection on its website and through its social media channels.

The non-profit centre is also providing crime prevention and online safety tips, including information on gang prevention and cannabis edibles, for those in self-isolation and practising social distancing.

"It is inspiring and heartwarming to see our community working together to keep each other safe and healthy by staying home," said Tara Robinson, the centre's executive director, in a statement released Wednesday. "YouthLink Calgary has changed directions to respond to the needs of families at a time when they need support during this public health emergency."

More than 7,000 students were registered to participate in YouthLink's programming during the 2019-2020 school year. All of YouthLink's in-person programs, presentations and events have been cancelled through the end of June and the police museum and centre of crime prevention remain closed to the public.

To see the science experiments, videos and additional content visit YouthLink.