A member of the Calgary Police Service with 21 years of service has been charged following an investigation into allegations of assault.

According to police, Constable David Pizzolato is accused of assaulting a male in 2016 at the Calgary Police Service’s arrest processing unit.

The unidentified male suspect had been arrested in downtown Calgary on the evening of March 24, 2016 following a complaint regarding an undisclosed incident. The suspect was subsequently transported to the arrest processing unit where he was allegedly assaulted by the on-duty constable while waiting to be processed.

Constable Pizzolato has been charged with one count of assault and has been placed on 30-day administrative leave.