A 20-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been relieved from her duties with pay after being charged with impaired driving.

According to CPS officials, Cst. Amanda Hill was off-duty late Wednesday evening when she was stopped at a Checkstop near the intersection of Elbow Drive and 47 Avenue S.W. As a result of the Checkstop investigation, Hill was charged with one count of impaired driving.

It is believed that Hill had attended the Calgary Police Service-hosted International Association of Women Police conference on Wednesday prior to being stopped at the Checkstop.

Hill has been relieved from duty with pay pending further review.