Calgary police stop 2 drivers travelling at least 50 km/h over speed limit

Calgary police stopped two separate drivers in the northeast for excessive speed on Oct. 31, 2022. (Calgary Police Servce) Calgary police stopped two separate drivers in the northeast for excessive speed on Oct. 31, 2022. (Calgary Police Servce)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina