Calgary police supporting Salvation Army holiday campaign

CALGARY -

Calgary police officers hit the pitch for a game of cricket in support of the Salvation Army’s Toy Angels campaign.

The campaign is in its 27th year and is Canada’s largest Christmas toy drive, according to the Salvation Army.

Toy Angels collects donations of new, unwrapped toys to provide families in need with presents for their children on Christmas.

More families have been reaching out to the Salvation Army this year because of job loss during the pandemic, added the organization.

In 2020, $21,000 in cash donations was raised for the Toy Angels campaign.

Donations can be brought to any CPS location as well as several other locations around the city.