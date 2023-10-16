Calgary police tap public for assistance in finding sexual assault suspect

Calgary police are hoping you can help them identify their suspect in a sexual assault.

This incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the southwest community of Glenbrook.

According to police, a man approached a woman as she exited a store in the Richmond Square shopping centre and asked to take a photo.

Police say when the woman agreed, the man "proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without her consent."

She ran for a nearby store and got help, police say.

The suspect remains at large, and police on Monday released a description and photos to engage the public for tips.

The suspect is described as:

About 35 years old;

Being of medium build;

Brown-eyed;

Black-haired; and

Wearing a black and white striped shirt, black sweatpants, a dark-coloured watch on his left wrist and a silver bracelet on his right wrist at the time.

The photos of the suspect are from local CCTV footage.

Anyone who knows this man's identity or where he might be is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.