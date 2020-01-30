CALGARY -- Police say they've found the person who was behind a number of incidents of poison being left in a number of parks in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston.

Officials say a senior citizen, who has a number of mental health concerns, is believed to have left out food items tainted with poisonous materials such as household cleaners and automobile products.

Last summer, officers responded to at least seven reports of food being left in parks and greenspaces that had been tainted with dangerous chemicals.

Following those reports, Calgary police assigned a team to investigate and soon located the senior, whose family told them about several mental health concerns.

The CPS says they are working with the senior's family to make sure they have access to the proper supports.

Investigators say no charges are expected to be laid in the case.