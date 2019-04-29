

CTV Calgary Staff





One man has been arrested and another is recovering from minor injuries following a Monday afternoon carjacking in the city’s northeast where the victim was dragged a short distance.

According to police, a suspect vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and 16th Avenue N.E. at around 1 p.m. A suspect exited the damaged vehicle and forced his way into another vehicle with two people inside. One of the occupants escaped unscathed while the other was dragged from the vehicle during the getaway and suffered minor injuries.

The Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) tracked the stolen vehicle from the air and monitored its progress to a location in Kananaskis Country along Highway 66, southwest of the hamlet of Bragg Creek.

Ground patrol members arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the vehicle theft. The man’s identity has not been released as he has not been formally charged.