Calgary police turn to public for help locating woman missing since summer

Calgary police are working to locate a woman whose family hasn't seen her since the summer.

Molly Hall, 24, was last seen in Calgary on Aug. 28, 2022.

She was reported missing a week ago, on Jan. 16.

"It is not uncommon for Molly to go extended periods of time without communicating with her family, however her family and police have been unable to locate her," said police in a Monday news release.

Hall, who also goes by Lolo, is known to frequent the Westbrook area.

She is described as being 165 centimetres tall (5'5"), approximately 73 kilograms (160 pounds) with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Though police say there is nothing to suggest foul play at this time, they've made multiple attempts to locate her but haven't been successful.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts after Aug. 28 is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.