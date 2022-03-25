Calgary police use Taser, service dog during morning carjacking arrest

Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a carjacking in the city's southeast.

Investigators were called to the 3700 block of 61 Avenue S.E. at around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Arriving officers found a man and woman in a vehicle, but allege the pair got out and ran off as they approached them.

Police say the suspects then stole a different vehicle, which was occupied.

Shortly after the carjacking, the suspect driving the vehicle crashed and attempted to run off on foot but was apprehended by police.

"Before the arrest was made, the suspect deployed bear spray striking three officers and one police service dog," said Calgary police in a statement to CTV News.

Police used a Taser to subdue the suspect and took him into custody.

"The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries and charges are pending," police said.

All three officers and the police service dog were assessed on scene but weren't injured.

Officers also took a women into custody.

Police say the suspicious vehicle the pair were in when the incident started is believed to be stolen.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.