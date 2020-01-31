CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for the public's help to identify two men believed to know something about an unprovoked attack on a 34-year-old man last week.

Officials say the victim was outside the Save-On-Foods store at Richmond Square, on 51 Street S.W., between 8:25 and 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 23 when he was seriously assaulted by another man.

Following the incident, the suspect fled northbound where he was joined by another man who was there at the time of the attack but did not participate.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for severe injuries to his face and head.

Police say they have not determined the motive for the incident.

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the two men who were present at the scene and may have information about the attack. They are both considered persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on this assault or the identity of the individuals is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously using Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store