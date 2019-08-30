Calgary police want to return over $28,000 worth of stolen items
CPS are looking to return stolen property, including a number of high-end bicycles, to their rightful owners. (Supplied)
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 2:12PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service says it is looking for the owners of a large amount of stolen property, including a number of bikes, that have been recovered over the past two weeks.
Officials announced the information on social media on Friday:
Authorities say it's also vital for residents to report any stolen items so investigators can return anything that's recovered to their rightful owner.
Thefts, including property taken from vehicles and shoplifting, can be reported online on the CPS website.