The Calgary Police Service says it is looking for the owners of a large amount of stolen property, including a number of bikes, that have been recovered over the past two weeks.

Officials announced the information on social media on Friday:

The CPS Online Stolen Property team is proud to share they recovered more than $28,000 worth of stolen property (mostly bikes) in the last two weeks.



Authorities say it's also vital for residents to report any stolen items so investigators can return anything that's recovered to their rightful owner.

Thefts, including property taken from vehicles and shoplifting, can be reported online on the CPS website.