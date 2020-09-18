CALGARY -- Calgary police are warning the public about the release of a high risk offender.

Alexandre Passechnikov, 35, was released in Calgary on Friday after serving a 13-month sentence for breaching court orders.

"Previous convictions include sexual assault, choking, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order, robbery, forcible confinement, break-and-enter, uttering threats, mischief and obstructing a peace officer," police said in a release.

All of his crimes have been committed in Montreal and Edmonton.

"It is believed that Passechnikov has also attempted to have unprotected sexual contact with females, even though it is believed that he has an infectious, potentially life threatening, medical condition that can be transmitted through bodily fluids," police added.

He will now be monitored by the Calgary Police Service high-risk offender program.

Passechnikov is described as being 185 centimetres (6-1) tall and weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

"The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community," police said in a release.

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action."