Calgary police warn of new twist in frequently used scam

Calgary police are warning citizens about a new twist in a popular scam used to bilk victims out of thousands of dollars.

Referred to as the "grandparent scam," the con typically sees fraudsters call seniors and claim to be their grandchild, saying they've been arrested and are in urgent need of money to pay for their bail.

However, a new variation of the scam sees the imposters text victims rather than call.

Police say typically when executing the scheme, scammers will collect the money in person while posing as a court-appointed courier – a role that doesn’t actually exist – but the new twist now sees scammers demanding money via e-transfer.

"Scammers use convincing and high-pressure tactics to prey upon the emotions of senior citizens, ultimately taking advantage of their trust and generosity," said Det. Darcy Williams in a Monday news release.

"Our goal is to help facilitate open conversations between seniors, caregivers and families while educating citizens about the red flags of this prevalent scam."

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.