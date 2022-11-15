Calgary police warn public about random downtown assaults

Calgary police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly randomly assaulting people in the downtown core.

At least 10 people were assaulted in the area on Tuesday morning, police said in a 9 a.m. tweet.

"No weapons have been reported and the victims have received minor injuries," police said.

"A large number of officers have been deployed throughout the downtown to locate this individual.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him, and to instead call 911.

⚠️Public Alert – numerous assaults downtown⚠️We are alerting the public to a man who has randomly assaulted at least 10 people downtown this morning and is currently being sought by police. Anyone who sees this individual is advised not to approach and to call 911. pic.twitter.com/ycpI20RBf5 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 15, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available...