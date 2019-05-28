Calgary police will be providing more details on a fatal fire that happened in the northwest community of Kincora over the weekend.

Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit will be available Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Residents have identified one of the victims as Dorsa Dehdari, a woman in her 20s. Her father also died in the fire.

A third person, who has been identified as Dorsa’s sister, Dorna, remains is in hospital in serious condition.

Police say the incident was domestic related but have not released any more information but police say they aren’t looking for a suspect.

More to come.