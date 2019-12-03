CALGARY -- A Calgary police constable has been charged with criminal harassment after an investigation found she excessively contacted and made threats to an unnamed victim over a seven-month period.

An investigation was launched into Const. Jacqueline MacNeil's conduct after the victim reported MacNeil excessively contacted them between April and November 2018 and threatened to ruin their personal and professional reputation.

The victim reported the incidents to police.

According to Calgary police, the investigative report was sent to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor, who determined charges were warranted.

MacNeil, a 14-year member of the Calgary Police Service, is charged with unwanted communication and criminal harassment.

She is currently on an unrelated leave, police said.