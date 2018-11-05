The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has launched a new round of rotating strikes and Canada Post employees in Calgary were among those who walked off the job on Monday morning.

Negotiations between Canada Post and its workers stalled after the two sides failed to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units following several months of negotiations.

The union said in a statement that the strikes have affected operations in more than 70 communities across the country and that backlogs could cause service to be delayed for several days.

The strikes started either Sunday night or first thing Monday morning.

According to the CUPW website, the following locals are out on strike:

All depots of Scarborough except Pickering (ON)

Barrie (ON)

Brantford (ON)

Calgary (AB) as of 8am MT, Nov 5

Carbonear (NL)

Channel-Port-Aux-Basques (NL)

Corner Brook (NL)

Deer Lake (NL)

Edmonton (AB) as of 8am MT, Nov 5

Exploits Valley (NL)

Fort Erie (ON)

Gander-Lewisporte (NL)

Guelph (ON)

Lethbridge (AB) as of 8am MT, Nov 5

London (ON)

Medicine Hat (AB) as of 8am MT, Nov 5

Sault Ste Marie (ON)

Simcoe (ON)

St. Anthony (NL)

St. Catharines (ON)

Stephenville (NL)

Welland (ON)

York Distribution Center of Scarborough (ON)

Morton Mitchnick, a former chairman of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, was appointed last week to help the two parties resolve their differences.

(With files from The Canadian Press)