With the costs of child care skyrocketing in Calgary, the owner of one local preschool says she is doing what she can to help lessen the financial burden on families.

Roseangela De Vincenzo, who runs Learn & Play Preschool Academy in Beddington, says she’s seen how much more expensive it’s gotten to pay for early childhood education and it’s ended up drifting out of reach of many families.

“I think that the cost of childcare is getting to be really high. It’s giving parents the option of either one stays home and one has to work or they both have to work. That one that is working, their pay is going directly to the childcare.”

The situation really struck her when, in 2017, she needed to turn away a number of families who couldn’t afford the monthly preschool fee.

“I had a couple families leaving where the mothers were in tears because their child didn’t have the opportunity to come to preschool.”

In order to combat this, De Vincenzo came up with an idea to offer four spots to families who were struggling with preschool costs. Those lucky parents would then be able to send their children to preschool, free of charge.

“I thought about it and we thought, you know what, we have the spot for it, we have the room to do that. So we picked four for this year and we had such a great turnout for it with families that really, really needed the funding for it. They really wanted their child in preschool but didn’t know how to do about it because they couldn’t afford it.”

Her school runs out of the Beddington Pentecostal Church, so she was able to work with the staff there to roll the extra cost into the rent they pay for the building so the four spots wouldn’t come out of employees’ salaries or admission for other families.

A number of the parents who have benefitted from the free tuition at Learn & Play are new Canadians and say their children are always excited and happy to attend school.

“It’s very nice. He’s very, very happy. I ask him every day and he says he is happy and I am too,” said Horia Nerhussian, whose youngest son Rami attends the school.

Kenny Huang’s daughter Rachel attends Learn & Play and he says it’s great for his daughter to be there.

“I feel so happy and lucky that I can come here because I know in Calgary that preschool can cost a lot of money. I have four girls at home and it’s not affordable for her.”

Huang’s wife works full-time and he stays at home with his girls, but his wife’s salary wouldn’t be enough to handle the cost of care.

“When I heard this news that I could get in free to the preschool, I am so happy.”

De Vincenzo says that she is offering the free spaces because she wanted to do it.

“I feel so strongly about my preschool and just about any preschool in general and I feel the kids really deserve that chance to do that,” she says. “The kids sometimes don’t understand fully but when they come here and they’re so excited to be here and their face lights up, just that reaction alone is good enough for me.”

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the monthly cost for full-time child care in Calgary is $1,250 for an infant, $1,050 for a toddler and $1,000 for a preschooler.

Most major cities in Canada have seen an average annual increase in the cost for child care in the range of two to three and a half percent, almost double the rate of inflation.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)