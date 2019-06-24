Calgary Pride is meeting on Monday to decide whether uniformed officers will be allowed to walk in the city’s 29th annual pride parade.

Last year, officers in uniform were banned from the parade with some members of the LGBTQ community saying police represented a threat to them in generations past.

Calgary Pride’s website details the original small march where some Calgarians had to wear ‘masks and bags over their faces to protect from persecution.’

Calgary’s new police chief Mark Neufeld has said he’d like uniformed officers to march in this year’s parade and it’s something that is being considered by organizers.

In a statement Calgary pride writes in part…

“It’s an important issue and one that we believe deserves thoughtful consideration, especially because it comes with a significant history. After (Monday’s) meeting, we will be reaching out directly to those parade entrants impacted, including our friends at Calgary Police Service.”

Calgary’s Pride Parade will make its way through the downtown on Sunday, September 1st.