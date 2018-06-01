Webber Academy, a private school in southwest Calgary, has won a decision at the Alberta Court of Appeal in regards to prayer space, but the Human Rights Commission has ordered another hearing into the case.

In 2012, two Muslim families came forward with a complaint against the school, saying that it was not allowing their children who attend classes there to partake in daily prayer, an essential part of their Sunni religion.

The families had made a formal request for a space their sons could use to pray, but officials at Webber Academy had denied it on the grounds that bowing and kneeling made other students uncomfortable.

The issue went before the Human Rights Commission in 2015 and the body ruled in favour of the families and gave the school a $26,000 fine.

Webber Academy then went to the Alberta Court of Appeal which overturned the ruling, citing errors in the decision by the tribunal.

Appeal judges also said that the students were given ample time to schedule prayer outside of school hours.

The school’s president, Neil Webber, was happy with the decision that he says reinforces Webber Academy’s views on the issue.

“We were thrilled to hear today with the decision of the Alberta Court of Appeal with respect to us not having prayer space in our school for any religion and this really supports our position from the beginning at this school where we are going to be a non-denominational, secular school where we welcome all students from all religious backgrounds and cultures which we have here.”

Webber says that he doesn’t want the decision to come across that the institution is in any way anti-religious.

“That is not the case. We welcome youngsters here of many different backgrounds and cultures and that’s what we have. This supports our position that we will continue on and take that same position.”

However, it’s not all good news for Webber because the Court of Appeal also ruled that the whole matter would go back to the Human Rights Commission for another hearing.

Webber is confident that the school will win this time around.

“Our lawyer is confident that we will win the case,” said Webber.

A lawyer for the Human Rights Commission says the appeal decision came as a surprise and is concerning.

Representatives of the families could not be reached for comment.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin and Mark Villani)