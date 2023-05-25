Calgary property tax bills in mail, due by June 30

The City of Calgary has sent out approximately 555,000 tax bills, which property owners should receive by the end of next week.

Property taxes are due by June 30, and a late-payment penalty of seven per cent will be applied to any unpaid portion of property taxes on July 1.

The tax deadline doesn't apply to the 300,000 property owners who pay monthly through the city’s Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP).

"It’s important to note that this year, the Alberta Land Titles Office is behind on ownership and address-change updates," said a Thursday release from the City of Calgary.

"Alberta Land Titles is the city’s only source for property ownership details. If a property’s ownership or mailing address has not been updated by the Alberta Land Titles Office, the tax bill will be mailed using outdated ownership information."

Property owners who haven't received their property tax bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.

The late-payment penalty applies to all accounts that pay after June 30, including property owners who did not receive their tax bill in the mail.

For more information on property taxes and to see how they are invested in city services, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.