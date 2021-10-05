Calgary Public Library appoints first woman as permanent CEO

Calgary -

The Calgary Public Library announced on Tuesday that Sarah Meilleur is the organization's newest CEO.

Meilleur has worked with the library for over a decade and was appointed interim CEO in April.

She is the seventh CEO the Calgary Public Library has had in its 109 year history, and is the first woman to hold the permanent role.

“I am honoured and excited to lead this world-class organization," Meilleur said in a news release.

"The Calgary Public Library has been a huge part of my life since I received my first library card at Memorial Park Library as a young girl.

“I am passionate about libraries and the difference they make in communities, cultivating a sense of connection, learning and discovery and helping everyone realize their potential."

Meilleur said she plans to ensure that the library continues to be innovative, adaptive and supportive of a strong and resilient Calgary.

“For many years, Sarah has worked tirelessly to establish Calgary Public Library as an international leader in library service," said Avnish Mehta, chair for the Calgary Public Library Board.

"She is a visionary leader who is community driven, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead us into a bright and exciting future.”

The Calgary Public Library has 720,000 members, 21 locations and is one of North America’s largest municipal library systems.

Last year, the library said Calgarians borrowed more than 15 million items, either physical or digital, and had over seven million in-person visits to the 21 locations.