CALGARY -- In an effort to make the Calgary Public Library more accessible, fines for overdue materials are being removed and forgiven.

The work to forgive all current fines is expected to be completed by July 1.

“I would like to applaud Calgary Public Library for taking this bold step to help Calgarians during a time when the cost of a library fine could determine if you can get the services and resources you need,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement.

“Removing barriers and ensuring that all Calgarians, especially children, are not held back from benefiting from the library is the right thing to do. But try to return your materials on time so other people can use them.”

Library branches were closed March 16 due to the ongoing pandemic. Depending on the material, fines ranged from 25 cents to 50 cents per day that it is overdue, up to a maximum of $10.

Fines only make up 1.5 per cent of the library's total revenue and that number continues to go down, officials said, mainly due to the fact digital items are renewed and returned automatically, meaning there is no need for an overdue charge.

“Digital circulation is now more than a quarter of our total circulation, and it continues to grow year over year," said library CEO Mark Asberg.

"For the Library, this is primarily a choice to support access and remove barriers, but it’s also a business choice to respond to a shifting world and reduce reliance on a revenue stream that is disappearing rapidly."

For anyone who wants to pay their fines or make a donation, the Calgary Public Library Foundation will be matching individual donations up to $25,000 until May 31.

Funds raised will be directed to the Calgary Public Library Foundation's Resiliency Fund. More information can be found online.