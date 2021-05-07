CALGARY -- Calgarians who are isolating at home can now have reading materials delivered by the Calgary Public Library.

All you need is a library card and an internet connection.

"After filling out a quick web form, Library staff will hand-pick a selection of books based on your reading preferences and deliver it to your home," reads a post from the library.

Those who aren't self-isolating but want something new to read can access the library's Build a Book Bag service, which has a curbside pickup option.

Libraries in Alberta are currently closed to the public as part of COVID-19 health restrictions.