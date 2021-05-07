Advertisement
Calgary Public Library launches home delivery service for those self-isolating
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 1:43PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 7, 2021 1:45PM MDT
The Calgary Public Library has launched a home delivery service for those in self-isolation. (File photo)
Share:
CALGARY -- Calgarians who are isolating at home can now have reading materials delivered by the Calgary Public Library.
All you need is a library card and an internet connection.
"After filling out a quick web form, Library staff will hand-pick a selection of books based on your reading preferences and deliver it to your home," reads a post from the library.
Those who aren't self-isolating but want something new to read can access the library's Build a Book Bag service, which has a curbside pickup option.
Libraries in Alberta are currently closed to the public as part of COVID-19 health restrictions.