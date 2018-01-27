If you’re reading this, you’re already on your way to help Calgary take the coveted crown of ‘most readerly community’ in Alberta away from a village in the central part of the province.

The Read for 15 challenge, crafted to celebrate reading and support family literacy, encourages people from all over the province to read anything they want for a period of 15 minutes.

"We’re encouraging all Calgarians to register with the library that they are reading for 15 minutes,” said Rosemary Griebel, with the Calgary Public Library. “Reading encompasses everything. It’s recipe, it’s Twitter feeds, it’s reading stories to your children.”

Griebel says there are a lot of benefits to reading that some people may not realize.

“You sleep better, it’s relaxing, it improves your performance at work and it improves creativity. We just want to celebrate that.”

This is the third year that the Read for 15 challenge has been held in Alberta.

The Village of Donalda, in central Alberta, has won the competition for the past three years.

“Last year they had 162 readers that identified themselves and that accounted for over 60 percent of the town. So it’s based on percentage,” Griebel said.

To register for the challenge, go to the Calgary Public Library’s website or use the hashtag #readfor15yyc on social media.

The challenge is on until the end of day on Saturday.