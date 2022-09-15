Calgary public schools to remain open Monday for day of mourning
The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says its schools will remain open on Monday but students and staff are encouraged to honour the Queen with a moment of silence.
Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sept. 19 would be a national day of mourning in Canada and a federal holiday. Premier Jason Kenney then said it would be a "provincial day of mourning" in Alberta, but not a holiday.
The CBE announced Thursday its schools and workplaces will remain open on Sept. 19 as scheduled, but says all schools are "expected to engage in a moment of silence at a planned time in your school’s schedule."
"Schools may discuss Her late Majesty, her life and public service, and what students will remember about her. This will look different in every classroom," the CBE said in a Thursday email to parents and guardians.
In addition, the board says some teachers may decide to play the province's commemorative ceremony from the Alberta legislature grounds in Edmonton starting at 10 a.m.
"As always, we respect parents/guardians right to make their own decisions about sending their children to school," the CBE said.
"If your child will not be attending classes on Monday, please ensure you contact your school's attendance line to report the absence."
The Calgary Catholic School District says its school will remain open on Sept. 19.
Outside of Calgary, the Rocky View School Division has also announced its schools will also remain open on Monday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
Palace reveals details of Queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen superfan, who dedicated home to Royal Family, coming to terms with her death
A royal superfan and collector from the London suburb of Wembly says she is struggling to cope with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as the memorabilia decorating her home from floor to ceiling now leaves her with a great sense of loss.
BREAKING | GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Edmonton
-
Alberta holds accession ceremony for King Charles III
The Alberta government held an accession ceremony for King Charles III Thursday afternoon. Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, Premier Jason Kenney and several MLAs attended the ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
Motorcyclist who hit traffic officer, fled scene, wanted by Edmonton police
An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcyclist.
-
Central Edmonton death ruled homicide; victim identified as 40-year-old man
The death of a 40-year-old man in central Edmonton one week ago has been ruled a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Overdose crisis: Families, communities 'continuing to suffer,' B.C.'s chief coroner says
Nearly 200 people died from toxic substances in July, the province's latest overdose data shows, marking a 31 per cent increase in deaths compared to the month before.
-
Court upholds $5,750 fine for B.C. woman who refused COVID-19 test at border
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected a woman's bid to overturn a $5,750 fine she received after refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test at the border.
-
Assaults at underage beach party prompt police warning: Kamloops RCMP
Multiple assault investigations stemming from an underage beachfront party in Kamloops over the weekend have prompted a warning from police.
Atlantic
-
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
-
'I just ran until nobody was chasing me': N.S. RCMP investigating mob attack recorded on video
A young man in the Halifax area is recovering after a disturbing incident that was caught on video. Jordan McNeille, 21, was attacked by a mob of young people at a Labour Day bush party when he stuck up for a teenager who was being bullied.
-
N.S. reports 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update, increase in death count in August
Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths and a decrease in active hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Vancouver Island
-
'Double the legal limit': Victoria police arrest impaired driver, investigate possible crashes
Victoria police say they're investigating after the driver of a car, which appeared to be damaged in previous collisions, was arrested for impaired driving on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
NEW
NEW | Town reveals why it censured Qualicum Beach councillor now that he is running for mayor
The town council of Qualicum Beach, B.C., says it decided to take the unusual step of publishing details about why one of its councillors was censured last year, now that the councillor has announced he is running for mayor.
Toronto
-
Ontario education minister orders schools to honour The Queen after memo suggests it may be ‘triggering’
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered school boards across the province to commemorate the Queen's death after the York Region District School Board issued guidance to schools to avoid the topic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
-
'Sunset of the year' expected in Ontario because of wildfires out west
The 'sunset of the year' is expected in Southern Ontario on Thursday night, which the Weather Network says is because of wildfires burning out west.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders to go 'face-to-face' in first election debate
The first of two French-language leadership debates this Quebec election campaign takes place in Montreal.
-
Amid election threats, Crown prosecutors remind Quebecers of real consequences -- including prison time
Since Quebec's electoral campaign started last month, candidates from all the major parties have deplored threats made against them, both in person and online.
-
Controversy stirs as Montreal Canadiens unveil new RBC-embossed jersey
For the first time in its history, the Montreal Canadiens jersey will feature advertising -- and not everyone's happy about it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
-
Ottawa Public Health strongly recommends mask use indoors as COVID-19 levels remain high
Ottawa Public Health is strongly recommending residents wear a mask in indoor and crowded public spaces, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community during the second week of the school year.
Kitchener
-
Police release photo in SUV tire deflation investigation
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of someone they say investigators want to “identify and speak with” as part of their investigation into the deflation of dozens of SUV tires in Kitchener earlier this month.
-
Police charge 54-year-old Kitchener woman in connection to April homicide
Waterloo regional police said they have charged a second person in connection to a homicide in April of this year.
-
Police looking to identify man in connection to alleged sexual assault
Waterloo regional police are releasing photos of an individual they are looking to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
With family doctors in short supply, Saskatoon patients left in limbo
Camille Kropf says she wasn't notified when her children's family doctor retired and several months later, hasn't been able to find someone to replace them.
-
12 lives saved by Saskatoon alternative response officers over past year, report says
Lifesaving doses of anti-overdose drugs have been delivered by Alternative Response Officers to 12 people over the past year, according to a city report
Northern Ontario
-
High-risk Sault traffic stop leads to charges, drugs and weapons seized
A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a high-risk traffic stop that led to the search of a vehicle and home in Sault Ste. Marie, resulting in the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Winnipeg
-
'This is somebody's loved one': Police unable to identify man who died in Winnipeg
A young man found in medical distress in Winnipeg more than a month ago has died. Detectives have nearly exhausted their investigation but still don't know who he was, and are turning to the public for help.
-
Dale Hawerchuk statue to be unveiled Oct. 1: Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are inviting fans down to True North Square next month for the unveiling of their new statue of team legend Dale Hawerchuk.
-
Lab workers at Manitoba Dynacare locations vote in favour of strike mandate
A strike mandate has been approved by laboratory workers employed by Dynacare in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man. who have been in negotiations with the company since February, their union said in a news release issued Thursday.
Regina
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Witness testimony links SKS rifle to street gang during Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial
A black SKS rifle continues to come up in Crown witness testimony during the Dillon Whitehawk murder trial.
-
Tougher penalties for stunting and racing come October: SGI
New, tougher penalties for street racing and stunting will come into effect Oct. 1 in Saskatchewan, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.