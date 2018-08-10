Friday was hot and now it’s official; the mercury stretched to 36.3 degrees which is an all-time high temperature for Calgary.

It surpasses 36.1 the record set on July 15, 1919 and July 25, 1933.

Jean Barron will be 90 in November and while she doesn’t remember the specific day in 1933 when it reached 36.1 degrees but she does remember it was hot and what her family did to stay cool.

“We did it with the hose. There was no water rationing. We'd have fun running back and forth with my three sisters and my mother would be sitting there in her bathing suit and we loved it,” says Barron.

Barron did what she could to keep her home cool today including closing her blinds and making sure the fans were on throughout her house.

“This past week has been over the top, we just have never experienced such weather,” says Barron. “I don't go outdoors a lot. I'll walk early in the morning and perhaps later at night. The house is comfortable for me and I don’t seem to feel the heat.”

Cailey Chase with Vahana Nature Rehabilitation and her 133 grazing goats on McHugh Bluff have been starting earlier in day to try to get a head of the heat.

Usually they are in the park by 9:00 a.m. but with the skyrocketing temperatures she’s had the goats out around 7:00 a.m. to start munching on thistles.

“When the heat came in we changed our shift to the early morning and late evening, kind of following what our friends in Europe and down south do--take a siesta in the afternoon,” says Chase.

The dogs that help keep the goats in line are taking dips in the Bow River to keep cool and the horses got electrolytes.

“We put that in the water and we can also put it in their feed,” says Chase. “The goats come from a desert background so they do really well in the heat but they have lots of sense so they’ll lay down in the shade.”

The extreme heat has triggered fire bans in northwest and northeast of Calgary which means no charcoal barbeques or campfires are allowed.

The province has also issued fire restrictions which stretch to the B.C. border and south to Waterton Lakes National Park.