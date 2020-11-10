CALGARY -- Remembrance Day is going to look a lot different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Rather than by the usual solemn crowds, Canadian veterans will be honoured at several virtual ceremonies in the city, which will be closed to the public.

The Hangar Flight Museum is hosting a private, indoor service which will be broadcast live on CTV Calgary from 10:57 am to 11:30 am and streamed live on the CTV Calgary website.

“The service this year will be definitely different than years past, we have to ensure we are following public health orders,” said Brian Desjardins, executive director of the Hangar Flight Museum.

Last year saw 1,600 people attend the outdoor ceremony, which was open to the public, however this year, only participants will be there in person.

“We knew the service this year was especially important, even during a pandemic we needed to make sure that we remember the fallen, the past, present and the future veterans and those that serve our country,” said Desjardin.

The museum will be open to the public after the service on Wednesday afternoon for those with pre-booked tickets.

One of the largest annual gatherings in the province is also going virtual.

Last year nearly 8,000 people attended a Remembrance Day service at the Military Museums. This year's ceremony will be live streamed on the Military Museums Facebook page.

“It will be closed to the public unfortunately and that's the biggest change and we regret that, but that's just the way things are today,” said Doug Stinson, manager of the Military Museums.

Around 40 people will be in attendance, including Premier Jason Kenney and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Stinson said it's important to host an event this year, even on a smaller scale.

“We’re going to do a small virtual ceremony just to show that we haven’t forgotten that we are still remembering and we are preserving that tradition," she said.

At the Field of Crosses, there will not be a sunrise or sunset ceremonies on Nov. 11. The area will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Remembrance Day ceremony will be livestreamed.

At Central Memorial Park, the service will be small with no public access.

Jubilee Auditorium and Fort Calgary have cancelled ceremonies this year.