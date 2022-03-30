Calgary restaurant owners calling for delay to summer patio fees as businesses continue economic recovery
Calgary restaurants are calling on the city to consider postponing the implementation of on-street summer patio fees for yet another season as businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the weather slowly begins to heat up, extended patios will soon start popping up as the city has allowed restaurants to build dining areas onto the front of their business sidewalk and street areas.
The city has waived fees for extended patios for the past two summers as a way to accommodate for public health restrictions, but council will debate a new proposed fee on Thursday.
A report from city administration proposes a single fee of $7.35 per square foot to operate a seasonal patio this upcoming summer, which is a change from pre-pandemic requirements.
“This would represent approximately a 55 per cent reduction from the typical series of fees charged for on-street patios,” read the report.
“The fee reduction would result in the city collecting approximately $680,000 compared to the estimated $1,500,000 collected through the typical fee structure.”
The decreased fee is a slight reprieve from pre-pandemic times, but Ernie Tsu, owner of Trolley 5 Brewpub and president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, says it’s not the right time to introduce more costs for restaurants.
“It’s looking like tens of thousands of dollars and we have to remember, these are also the restaurants that already invested thousands of dollars last year to meet the city requirements to make the patios better so now it's like a double-edged sword,” he said.
“Restaurants closed down almost two years during this pandemic, there was a raising of commercial property tax this year from the city as well, so it would be so advantageous if the city waives these fees again this year.”
Owner of Annabelle’s Kitchen, Leslie Echino, agrees. She notes that opening patios at a reduced cost compared to pre-pandemic still doesn’t account for the revenue her business and hundreds of others have lost.
“People aren't just magically reappearing and going out and now I’m hearing that a patio that I paid $3,000 for two years ago, is now going to cost me about $8,000 to $9,000 for a fence on a sidewalk,” she said.
“You know, it's these costs that are just absolutely devastating to a small medium sized businesses in this town.”
The pending debate on patio fees is also concerning for restaurant owners in the process of opening new locations such.
Mhairi O’Donnell, owner of Moonlight & Eli, is set to open her second location on Richmond Road S.W., but the front of her new restaurant is on city-owned 31 Avenue, which would mean she may have to pay extra for an extended patio space.
“If these patio fees come back, it means that we're not sure now if we can even afford to set up a patio,” she said.
“The inside of our space is quite small and having a patio here would double the amount of people that we could serve so it really puts us in a tight situation.”
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra announced Tuesday that he would be amending the proposal to postpone the implementation of extended patio fee costs for yet another year.
He says Calgary had a vibrant patio culture that needs more time to flourish.
“It’s a money making proposition for restaurants and the ability to see more people advertise themselves out there to create that wonderful outdoor alfresco dining environment so it's a win,” said Carra.
“This is not the time to, to avalanche people with fees.”
Carra adds that the city plans to allow patios to be set up in parking lanes of streets, leaving sidewalks accessible for anyone using a wheelchair or with other mobility issues. He also says large orange barriers that were seen last summer on busy roadways such as 17 Avenue and 9 Avenue will be removed.
Although, with extended patios planned for set up on the street parking lane, other councillors like Terry Wong, who represents Ward 7, say they want to make sure businesses are not struggling to deliver drinks or food while walking through busy sidewalks full of people.
“I know certain people would prefer to have patios on the street and that does cause problems for businesses and servers walking across sidewalks fearful that they're going to run into pedestrians,” Wong said.
“The other concern is the point-of-sale machines which could be too far away from their Wi-Fi service. I think whatever we do, it's got to be a collaboration between the businesses and our roads department to make the right determination.”
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind takes a northern turn: Calgary looking at 1 to 3 cm of snow
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have one-hour with him.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
Feds task experts with helping rework bill on harmful online content
After announcing they'd essentially be going back to the drafting table on their promised online harms legislation, the federal government unveiled the expert panel that will be helping them rework the bill aimed at ensuring the kind of behaviour that is illegal in-person, is also illegal online.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
-
Edmonton mayor optimistic on World Cup hosting chances amid Vancouver, Toronto competition
Sohi told reporters the event could “shake up this pessimism coming out of COVID” and put the city on the world stage.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
-
Richmond robbery suspect with 'pot belly' also sought in Vancouver incidents, police say
A serial robbery suspect already sought by Richmond RCMP for a string of five incidents in that city earlier this year has also caught the attention of Vancouver police.
-
'I need to be with my people': B.C. man prepares to join Ukrainian war effort
As B.C. resident Denis Polishchuk prepares to join the Ukrainian war effort, he's urging Canadians not to let the conflict "slide into the back pages of the newspaper."
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
Shipyard workers in Esquimalt, B.C., issue strike notice
Union workers for Seaspan Victoria have laid out a 72-hour strike notice to the company.
-
Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as 'possible hate crime'
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
-
'Thinking beyond just COVID': BCCDC lab hopes to expand wastewater testing to entire province
Researchers who test for COVID-19 in wastewater in Metro Vancouver are hoping to expand the project to all of British Columbia.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police identify woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Second suspect extradited to Canada to face charges in Hamilton, Ont. murder
The remaining suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ont. that claimed the life of a man from British Columbia has been extradited back to Canada.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Witnesses sue over police response to Quebec's 2012 election-night shooting
A technician who witnessed Quebec's fatal election-night shooting 10 years ago testified Wednesday as part of a lawsuit alleging that Montreal police and Quebec provincial police failed to properly secure the event.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
Saskatoon food bank seeing 'very high' increase of food insecurity due to inflation
With the rise in food costs across the country, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says food insecurity has become “very high” in the city and area.
-
Saskatoon city council clears way for $30M Great Western Brewing Company expansion
Saskatoon city council has approved an expansion of Great Western Brewing Company on Second Avenue North.
Northern Ontario
-
Thousands of hours of overtime and relentless stress tells story behind Sudbury health unit's salary disclosure
Sudburians are getting a clearer picture behind the headline-grabbing salary disclosure of the region's medical officer of health.
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
Residential school survivor group calls on feds to provide records to identify four deceased children
The Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) says the federal government is refusing them access to records that would allow them to identify four young victims.
Winnipeg
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
Regina
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits
A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl's sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.