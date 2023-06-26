Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost

As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.

"It's just good to see the industry starting to pick up again," said Ernie Tsu, owner of Trolley 5 Restaurant and Brewery.

"The extended patios have started to go in everywhere downtown, so we're seeing that vibrancy come."

Tsu, who is also president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, says a lot of businesses are facing higher operating costs and challenges hiring and retaining staff.

However, he's optimistic that will change as the industry stabilizes.

"As time goes on, we're starting to see people really start to return back to the workforce," Tsu said.

According to ATB Financial and Statistics Canada, sales at Alberta restaurants and bars were up 1.7 per cent in April.

Alberta has also seen a larger rebound from the pre-pandemic peak than other provinces.

"Albertans are returning to eating out and dining out. That's great for the economy,” said Mark Parsons, chief economist for ATB Financial.

He says revenue in the first four months of 2023 was almost 19 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Even with rising restaurant prices, real sales jumped 11 per cent over that period.

"Our population is growing really fast, faster than the national average … the other thing is the job market has improved, so we're seeing stronger employment growth in Alberta than the rest of the country in the last little while," Parsons said.

Rising inflation isn't stopping some people from dining out.

"It's expensive but it doesn't discourage me. It's a fun environment and you get to sit out in the sun," Phillip Elliott said.

Connor Lumley added, "Don't have to spend money. Usually just walk around. But if a patio calls to me, it calls."

Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary, says the local economy can expect a big boost from international visitors and the Stampede.

"About 30 per cent of all of the visitor economy that we see in a year happens in the months of July and August, and we'll see about 1.2 million visitors during Stampede," she said.

"They come to our city, they stay in our hotels, but they've got to eat, they've got to find restaurants, they've got to find places to go and so sometimes, it's the additional activities that we're bringing into the market that makes a big difference in that visitor economy."