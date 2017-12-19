The city plans to have a large number of crews out Tuesday night to ensure the Wednesday morning commute is as good as it can be.

“We understand this could be a significant snowfall and we want to have all of our equipment out there to address it so we’ll be putting out 90 trucks as well as 27 snowplows,” says Bill Biensch the Manager of Road Maintenance with the City of Calgary.

The city will turn most of its attention toward the priority one roads with over 20,000 vehicles per day.

“We continue to ensure that those roadways which carry our highest volume are clear and typically during a snowstorm we are continuing to deal with our priority one routes. We don’t drop down and do any of our other routes at this time because we want to ensure that those high traffic roadways are in good winter driving condition,” says Biensch.

The city says when you encounter its equipment on the roadways make sure you give them the room they need to work and to remember that your commute might be a little longer.

“What we’re asking you to do is give our equipment room some of our equipment is fairly big and we’re applying an aggregate to the road surface so we don’t want that to damage your vehicle and please just take your time,” says Biensch.

A decision on a parking ban will likely be made Wednesday once the city has a better idea on the volume of snow that has fallen on city streets.

The city is also trying out a beet brine mixture this year which they will use in the central core and the downtown bike pathways.

Calgary Transit is also preparing for the snow.

“We’re making sure we have some extra drivers coming in just in case. We’re also going to be clearing off stations and platforms so the public can get onto transit easily,” says Sherri Zickefoose with Calgary Transit. “ I know were going to be having a lot of incoming snow so it may be hard to keep up with the amounts that are coming but we’re going to do our best”

Zickefoose also reminds Calgarians to dress according to the weather and to check look online at Calgary Transit for the latest delays, detours or snow route changes or to follow them on twitter @calgarytransit for real time updates.

Crews at the Calgary International Airport are also working hard to keep ahead of the weather.

There are a number of delays but minimal cancellations.

The airport is fully staffed and it has all its equipment out to ensure runways and taxiways are clear and it says crews will be working around the clock.

The airport recommends passengers check with their airlines for up-to-date flight information and leave a little extra time to get to the airport.