CALGARY -- Overnight snowfall is making for some slippery conditions on Calgary roads.

City crews have been busy Thursday clearing Priority 1 routes like Glenmore Trail, Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail, which each see upward of 20,000 vehicles per day.

Most of the main routes have been cleared of snow but still remain wet, which means the potential for black ice to form.

Chris McGeachy with Calgary Roads reminds drivers to slow down to the conditions, especially as the temperature is expected to drop significantly overnight.

“We do remind people to be very careful before the sun comes up and down,” he said.

“Areas such as bridge decks, hills, and intersections can be troubling with cars starting and stopping so we just remind drivers to take plenty of time to get where you need, give plenty of space and make sure your vehicle is winterized.”

A snow route parking ban is not anticipated as warmer conditions are expected in the coming days.

The city confirmed to CTV Calgary that it has spent $25 million of its $40-million snow budget for 2020. Pending any major snowstorms, road crews are optimistic about having some extra overflow funds for snow clearing heading into the new year.