Two Calgary men have been convicted of manslaughter after killing their housemate following a dispute regarding utilities and damage deposits.

Brian Lambert and James Beaver were found guilty on Monday in connection with the beating death of 33-year-old Sutton Bowers in October 2016.

Lambert and Beaver fatally attacked Bowers in the townhouse the three shared in Acadia. After the incident, Bowers’ body was staged to make it appear as if he had suffered a fatal fall and his attackers waited until the following morning to call 911.

Court documents say the violence followed an argument over utilities and rent. Bowers was the live-in landlord and had placed an ad on Kijiji looking for roommates earlier in 2016. Lambert rented a room in the winter of 2016 and Beaver, who knew Lambert, moved into the townhouse a few months after.

The trial had been scheduled to last three weeks but, in an unconventional move, the defence agreed that Lambert and Beaver should be found guilty and the case was wrapped within two hours.

The mother of the deceased had mixed-feelings regarding the decision. “I’m somewhat relieved,” said Lorine Helenka-Bowers. “This has been very difficult for me and my family and it feels like some closure has happened. I was very grateful we didn’t have to go through a three-week trial.”

Lambert and Beaver have been released on bail ahead of their sentence hearing that is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, March 26.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu