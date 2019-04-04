A judge has sentenced two men convicted of manslaughter in the death of their live-in landlord in October 2016, calling their actions “cruel, self-serving and socially abhorrent.”

Brian Lambert and James Beaver were found guilty earlier this month for their roles in the beating death of 33-year-old Sutton Bowers.

Bowers was found dead on October 10, 2016 inside the townhome in Acadia that the trio shared.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the three men got into a heated argument over the accommodation arrangements that soon turned into a physical altercation.

Documents show that Beaver and Bowers began to shove each other in the living room area of the townhouse at which point they fell to the floor and the fight became even more violent.

Lambert soon became involved, the court heard, grabbing and holding Bowers from behind in a bear hug while Beaver remained in front of the victim, punching him multiple times.

At some point during the fight, one or both of the assailants began to choke Bowers and the victim’s face was slammed onto the floor.

The court then heard both Lambert and Beaver moved the victim to the bottom of the stairs and worked to clean up the blood before leaving the home.

Following the incident, both men left the victim for dead and went to stay at a friend’s home until the next day.

The pair only called 911 the morning after the attack, telling authorities that Bowers had fallen down the stairs.

A forensic investigation found drops of blood and blood stains throughout the home as well as signs of an attempt to clean up the mess.

Bowers died sometime on the night of October 9, with his cause of death being blunt force trauma to the neck.

Lambert and Beaver were taken into custody a short time after police arrived at the scene. They were charged with manslaughter and originally pleaded not guilty but both men soon changed their pleas.

Justice K.D. Yamauchi sentenced both men to four years in jail, saying the offenders did not appear to have planned to kill Bowers and his death only occurred as a result of the ensuing fight.

He added that Bowers likely “did not have a chance” in the “two on one” attack and it soon led to gratuitous violence being inflicted on the victim.

Justice Yamauchi also said Bowers’ death had a significant impact on his family, given the nature of the four victim impact statements submitted to the court.

Lambert, 44, received 60 days’ credit for time served while 54-year-old Beaver received 39 days’ credit.