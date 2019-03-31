Some lucky kids got a chance to pick up some lacrosse sticks and try out the game alongside members of the Calgary Roughnecks on Sunday.

The team was helping to teach dozens of kids at an instructional clinic.

The event had lots of drills, a display of some skills and a chance for a meet and greet with some of the country’s best players.

“This is a Run with the Roughnecks event, it’s all different kids, all different ages. Maybe first year or fifth or sixth year kids that play lacrosse. They have the opportunity to come out here and have a two-hour session to come in and play with the team,” said Dane Dobbie with the Calgary Roughnecks.

Dobbie says the players have just as much fun as the kids at these events and it’s a learning experience for everyone.

“It’s important come out, meet and greet and get an opportunity to know some kids, some families and locals around town.”

He says the sport is growing in the City of Calgary and there are a lot of up-and-coming players who live here.

“I think they’re doing good things and making good strides. There’s a lot of good lacrosse players coming out of the Alberta area.”

Participants were also able to take home a signed Roughnecks flag to commemorate the event.

The Roughnecks’ next game is next Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Wings.