Owners of a Calgary RV rental company are hoping to fill two trailers full of clothing that will help the city’s homeless during the cold winter months.

Wheel Estate has been collecting clothes all through the weekend in Calgary and Okotoks.

It’s the second year that they’ve been gathering donations and, last year, they completely filled up one trailer with coats, socks, gloves and hats.

This year, one of their clients donated his trailer to help in the effort.

“I think after Christmas, a lot of people forget there’s people who are cold, that there are people in need sleeping on the streets. In Canada alone, there’s on any given night 35,000 people sleeping on the streets, trying to stay warm, trying to find warmth,” said Chad Ball, owner of Wheel Estate.

The company plans to put all the collected clothing into backpacks and personally deliver them to clients at the Drop-In Centre on January 27.