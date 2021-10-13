Calgary's 12th Avenue cycle track expands through Sunalta

CALGARY -

One of Calgary's busiest cycle tracks now stretches into the community of Sunalta with the opening of an extension west of 14th Street S.W.

As of Tuesday, the 12th Avenue cycle track extends to 19th Street S.W. and now provides access to the Bow River Pathway north of 10th Avenue.

A new traffic signal at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street S.W. is scheduled to be installed later this year.

The 12th Avenue cycle track now spans 21 blocks, ending to the east at the Olympic Way S.E. intersection just north of Stampede Park.

According to city officials, approximately 975,000 cycle trips have been logged on the track since 2015 using a count station near Eighth Street S.W.