Calgary's 2023 street sweeping operations to begin April 17

Calgary will soon be launching its residential street sweeping operations and there are a few ways to find out when your roadway will be cleaned.

Street sweeping is done every year to remove debris that has accumulated on the road over the winter in an effort to make streets safer for drivers and to stop gravel from entering the city's stormwater systems.

This year, street sweeping begins on Monday, April 17.

If you want to see when parking bans will happen in your area, you can visit the City of Calgary's website and search your address.

You can also sign up for street sweeping alerts through the city's site.

"Removing debris from the road keeps them safe for Calgarians and also reduces debris from entering our waterways," said spokesperson Chris Hewitt in a Thursday news release.

"We thank you for removing vehicles off the street during the parking ban. It’s also a good reminder that if you have front collection on sweeping day you should place your black, green and blue carts on your lawn or the grassy boulevard."

Sweeping will take place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and vehicles have to be removed from the road during that time.

Vehicles that are parked in areas where a ban is in place face a ticket between $80 and $120 or can be towed.

The budget for Calgary's spring clean-up program is approximately $7 million.

The city says more than 16,000 kilometres of roadway are swept, the majority of which are cleared overnight.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.