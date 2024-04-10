CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's 2024 street sweeping operations to begin April 15

    Street sweepers clear debris from Calgary roads. (Supplied by the City of Calgary) Street sweepers clear debris from Calgary roads. (Supplied by the City of Calgary)
    Share

    The City of Calgary will release details on its annual street sweeping program on Thursday.

    Street sweeping operations typically run from mid-April until July each year, and this year they're set to begin on April 15.

    Residential cleaning runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Community parking bans are put in place in areas before street sweeping occurs to help operators clean efficiently. Vehicles that are parked in areas where a ban is in place face a ticket between $80 and $120 or can be towed.

    If you want to see when parking bans will happen in your area, you can visit the City of Calgary's website and search your address.

    You can also sign up for e-mail and text notifications through the city's website, or speak with a virtual agent who can help answer questions about the program.

    Officials say more than 16,000 kilometres of roadway are cleaned during the annual street sweeping operations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News