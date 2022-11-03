Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Our outlook for the day is sunnier and rosier than the past couple – and enjoying it while we can should be top of your list.
Thursday yields a moderate amount of sunshine with very little in the way of disturbance; even the wind is taking the day off.
The sparkling high expected Friday has dulled, slightly, but will still be moderate in warmth.
Then, the snow event begins, coupled with a cold snap. A deep dive along the jet drives in another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow starting Saturday afternoon, and carrying straight through to Tuesday morning. The upper air pattern will also contribute to a strong diminishment of our temperature, with highs so cool they haven't been felt since Feb. 22 – 258 days ago, from Monday's end.
Yikes.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low -4 C
Saturday
- Mainly cloudy, flurries
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: snow, low -12 C
Sunday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -12 C
- Evening: snow, low -16 C
Monday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -14 C
- Evening: snow, low -18 C
Tracey sent a sharp pic of the moon peeking from behind a cloud layer for our pic of the day
A layer of clouds obscures the view of the moon over southern Alberta. (courtesy viewer Tracey)
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
