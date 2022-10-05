Calgary’s 5-day forecast; no shake-ups yet

Alright, alright, I give in – there's a good chance of additional cloud coverage today, now. This may be a contributor to some evening showers, as well – but the rainfall amounts from this are such that, as the showers attempt their descent, most raindrops won't make it to the ground. When the high estimates for rain are at a single millimetre, one almost feels silly bringing it up in the first place!

Sunshine is the abundant resource afterward. We'll face a continuous period of bright conditions for the next few days. A minor drop-off in temperature is expected early-to-mid next week, but the needle stays above seasonal.

Lastly, a small note based on a tweet sent out by Environment and Climate Change Canada; the preliminary numbers are in. Alberta had eight tornadoes this season.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Marilyn went to the Mt Lorette Ponds in K-Country and snapped this pic:

Mt. Lorette Ponds in Kananaskis country. (courtesy viewer Marilyn)

