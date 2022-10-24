Calgary's 5-day forecast: Rising above seasonal again

Let's go ahead and dial it back for a little while, shall we?

Our forecast faces a few lingering clouds locally, due to a minor wave of instability rolling across central Alberta – those with travel plans that way, watch for the warnings! Freezing rain is a possibility into tomorrow morning there.

Locally… not so much. We're instead staying high and dry, though the snow may linger a few extra days. Wind out of the west will help tomorrow, and by Wednesday, the sun's back out.

I don't want to force too many crossed fingers, but the way we've set up (with cooler days to the midweek) has backed the actual warm-up off. With Hallowe'en a week away, let's hope that the warm-up to come goes the distance and keeps us toasty for trick-or-treating.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Twitter provided some great photos this weekend!

