Calgary's 5-day forecast: snowy, and downright cold

Our five-day forecast from here is one-fifth chinook wind, and four-fifths winter wonderland. Again.

Wind from the southwest will billow by today, translating to a milder temperature and some lesser snowmelt. The gusts will shift in direction and magnitude overnight, picking up into the 50s or even 60 km/h in Calgary, with a northerly component.

Another series of Alberta clippers is slated to roll free of the foothills over the next few days. The first of these doesn't bother us at all, but the second, set in for Saturday, will arrive with a good dose of wind – 50 to 70 kilometre per hour gusts should be anticipated, along with blowing snow. It's going to make for a series of poor travel days.

Our weekend snow will be a bit more sporadic; that Alberta clipper is cascading north of us; the heaviest local snowfall days arrive Monday and Tuesday. Twenty to 25 centimetres is possible, as is an expansion to our current snowfall warning region, shown in red below; the single grey zone is a special weather advisory pertaining to the Alberta clipper popping a rapid five to 10 cm of snow near Lloydminster.

Weather warnings in Alberta as of 7:30 a.m. Nov. 4 (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -4 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: snow, low -16 C

Monday

Snow

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: snow, low -18 C

Tuesday

AM Snow

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -17 C

Judith lives near Lundbreck, Alta., and she captured this lovely and peaceful shot:

Viewer Judith captured a serene wintry shot from her window near Lundbreck, Alta.

