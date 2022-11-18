Calgary's 5-day forecast: sunny and fair

The five-day forecast is fair for November for what feels like the first time this month – and it trends out to the 22nd! Although we have a few warm spots ahead, this will hardly move the needle when it comes to our month's averages; we're well below them, and staying that way.

The largest concern you'll face in the coming days is a touch of wind from the west; periodic gusts are expected to kick up Friday, Saturday, and again Sunday, largely in the afternoon, and always with a west-wind component. A clear sky will also feature prominently. Gust speeds are variable, but the common thread keeps them between 3050 kilometres per hour.

There will be a touch of cloud piling in late Sunday and into Monday; therein, we find the biggest ongoing adjustment. The line of substantial heat (in this case, eight to 10 degrees Celsius) continues to stretch further down the line. This leads me to believe it may not happen; we'll continue to have milder days, but the 'warm' days will keep away from us. It's the effect of forecast models being a little off in one detail early, and getting more wrong as time goes on.

Either way, melting weather ahead!

A reminder: tonight (early Saturday) at 1 a.m., we may be treated to a staggeringly-beautiful view of the Leonid meteor shower, with potential for 50+ meteors per hour.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

