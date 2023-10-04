Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

As Canadians wait to see who won the record-breaking Lotto 6-49 ticket worth $68 million, many may be dreaming of what they'd do if they came into a large amount of cash.

If your fantasy includes the purchase of a lavish new home, there's certainly a number for sale in Calgary.

Here's the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of Oct. 4, 2023, according to Realtor.ca:

$10M CONDO IN HILLHURST

A rendering of the primary bedroom - 802, 100 10A Street N.W. (Realtor.ca) Designed by architects Davignon and Martin, this 4,715-square-foot sub-penthouse condo will offer a 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and a 400-square-foot terrace overlooking the river.

According to the listing, the condo will have an elevator that goes directly to the suite and entry doors that will open to a "panoramic river experience."

It will have three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The primary bedroom will boast custom millwork and double walk-in closets, plus a six-piece en suite bathroom with a floating tub, heated floors and a double shower with steam.

A rendering of the formal dining room - 802, 100 10A Street N.W. (Realtor.ca) Located in The Kenten at 100 10A St. N.W., the building will include a private gym, sky lounge, golf simulator, concierge services, a hot tub and a sauna.

The residence comes with two bike racks, two titled storage lockers and six titled parking stalls.

$9.8M RIVERFRONT HOME IN ELBOW PARK

A look at 300 37 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Described as an "exceptionally rare" and "historic" property, this 7,049-square-foot home sits on almost a quarter-acre of land in a cul-de-sac on the Elbow River.

The two-storey home, built in 2016, is located at 300 37 Ave. S.W., and features 12 and 23-foot ceilings.

Inside 300 37 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"This home has been thoughtfully designed to connect back to nature while offering everyday family living and large-scale entertaining," says the listing.

"The architectural inspiration was to create a home that conveyed understated elegance and timeless appeal, and the partnership of Richard Lindseth Architecture and architect Laura Chapman were commissioned - resulting in a true contemporary masterpiece."

It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

$8M HOME IN THE UPCOMING COMMUNITY OF PROVIDENCE

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,031-square-foot home sits on 18 acres of land in an area that will soon become the new Calgary community of Providence.

Located at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., the home is two storeys and was built in 2011.

A look at 4111 162 Ave. S.W., in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)It has a sports room, theatre room and a hockey arena.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

$7.9 BUNGALOW IN EAGLE RIDGE

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This gated bungalow in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

$7.5M ESTATE IN UPPER MOUNT ROYAL

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Atla. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey 5,743-square-foot home in Upper Mount Royal sits on an acre of land.

Fully gated and "very private," the listing says the home comes with "spectacular city views."

Called the Sayre Estate, the house is located at 717 Royal Ave. S.W.

It was built in 1910 and is steeped in local history, including a period serving as a convent.

A look at 717 Royal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"The house boasts plenty of areas in which to relax, spend some quality time together or unwind in peaceful solitude," says the listing. "The bright sun filled family room, the sumptuous den with its hotel bar (complete with brass foot rail), the theatre room with 108” screen or the home gym with shower and sauna.

"The primary bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, complete with a sunken lounge area, a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en suite bathroom."

CALGARY REAL ESTATE

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board, the city saw a whopping 2,441 home sales in September 2023, a new record high.

The figure marks a 29 per cent increase in home sales from the same month a year ago.

The unadjusted residential benchmark price for a home in Calgary rose to $570,300 in September 2023, nearly nine per cent higher than September 2022.