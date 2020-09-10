CHARLOTTETOWN -- Calgary's Cavalry FC earned the first win of the second round of the Canadian Premier League's 2020 season on Wednesday, taking a 3-1 victory over Pacific FC of Langford, B.C.

Nikolas Ledgerwood opened the scoring for Cavalry, converting a penalty kick in the 15th minute.

His teammates Elijah Adekugbe and Mohamed Farsi rounded out Cavalry's scoring in the second half.

Pacific's lone goal came off a corner kick when the ball bounced in off Cavalry defender Dominick Zator.

Earlier on Wednesday, Halifax's HFX Wanderers FC battled Hamilton's Forge FC to a 1-1 draw,

Cavalry, HFX, Forge and Pacific advanced out of the eight-team first stage at The Island Games.

After the six-game group stage, the top two clubs will advance to the final on Sept. 19.

The winner will play the top Canadian team in Major League Soccer in its current second phase of its return-to-play plan in the Canadian Championship.

The Voyageurs Trophy and a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League will be on the line in the Canadian Championship.

This article by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.