CALGARY – One of the most outstanding buildings in downtown Calgary celebrated a big milestone on Saturday.

The Central Library officially turned a year old on November 2 and staff at the facility held a huge bash to mark the occasion.

The celebration included a special story time with Mayor Nenshi, a friendship round dance and plenty of performers throughout the whole building.

The library's CEO says the building plays a very important role in the lives of all Calgarians.

"I think the importance of the library is generational," said Mark Asberg. "The more young people that we get involved in the library, the more successful they are going to be as adults in the economy."

Asberg says getting youth on board with literature and programming is a "really great success."

The Central Library has already received a number of accolades since it opened a year ago, including being named to TIME magazine's list of Greatest Places to Visit in 2019.