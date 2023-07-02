Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration Act

The head tax for Chinese immigrants to Canada went from $50 in 1885 to $500 in 1905. Members of Calgary's Chinese-Canadian community marked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act Saturday The head tax for Chinese immigrants to Canada went from $50 in 1885 to $500 in 1905. Members of Calgary's Chinese-Canadian community marked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act Saturday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with families in a Co-Op grocery store during an organized media event in Regina, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina